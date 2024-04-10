Henrico County jeweler settles ‘nanny cam’ video voyeurism lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. -- A West End jewelry business and one of its owners have been freed from a nearly three-year legal battle.

Lustre, along with co-owner Robin Salzberg, last month settled the long-fought lawsuit filed against them by the Salzberg family’s former nanny who also did work for Lustre.

The plaintiff, Sara Hatch, sought $5 million in damages for alleged workplace sexual harassment and related emotional fallout after discovering a hidden camera in the bathroom while working at the family’s home in western Henrico.

