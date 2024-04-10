Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico County jeweler settles ‘nanny cam’ video voyeurism lawsuit

lustresign-700x454.jpg
BizSense
lustresign-700x454.jpg
Posted at 6:38 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 06:38:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A West End jewelry business and one of its owners have been freed from a nearly three-year legal battle.

Lustre, along with co-owner Robin Salzberg, last month settled the long-fought lawsuit filed against them by the Salzberg family’s former nanny who also did work for Lustre.

The plaintiff, Sara Hatch, sought $5 million in damages for alleged workplace sexual harassment and related emotional fallout after discovering a hidden camera in the bathroom while working at the family’s home in western Henrico.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone