One dead after car hits electronic message board on I-64

Posted at 9:51 AM, May 23, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around mile marker 194 when a car that was headed east on the interstate ran off of the road and hit the base for an electronic message board.

The identity of the person who died is being held until next of kin has been notified.

State Police said the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

