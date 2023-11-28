Watch Now
Why Henrico is suing the makers of insulin

Posted at 10:17 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 10:17:46-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County has filed a federal lawsuit against three manufacturers of insulin, three pharmacy benefit managers, and 12 subsidiaries of the companies, alleging that they conspired to artificially inflate the price of the medicine, which is used to treat diabetes.

In the suit, filed Nov. 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Henrico alleges that insulin manufacturers Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk Inc. and Sanofi-Aventis, U.S., LLC and pharmacy benefit managers CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRx, and their subsidiaries, “have in tandem increased the prices of their insulins up to 1000%,” during the past two decades. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

