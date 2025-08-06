Henrico County schools offer free immunization clinics for students this month

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools is partnering with local health districts to provide free immunization clinics throughout August for students who need required vaccines.

The free clinics are available to all students entering seventh and 12th grades, regardless of insurance status.

Health officials will administer meningococcal vaccines, Tdap shots, and optional HPV vaccines at different Henrico County Public Schools locations between August 6 and 13.



Aug. 7: Elko Middle School, 9501 Elko Road. Register at www.hcps.info/EMSclinic2025.

Aug. 12: Quioccasin Middle School, 9400 Quioccasin Road. Register at https://hcps.info/QMSclinic2025.

Aug. 13: Henrico High School, 302 Azalea Ave. Register at https://hcps.info/HHSclinic2025.

Parents must accompany their children and bring identification. Insurance cards should be presented if available, though insurance is not required to receive vaccines.

Registration is encouraged but not required for the immunization clinics.

For more information and to download consent forms, parents can visit the Henrico Schools website.

