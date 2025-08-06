Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Henrico County schools offer free immunization clinics for students this month

Henrico County Public Schools is partnering with local health districts to provide free immunization clinics throughout August for students who need required vaccines.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools is partnering with local health districts to provide free immunization clinics throughout August for students who need required vaccines.

The free clinics are available to all students entering seventh and 12th grades, regardless of insurance status.

Health officials will administer meningococcal vaccines, Tdap shots, and optional HPV vaccines at different Henrico County Public Schools locations between August 6 and 13.

Parents must accompany their children and bring identification. Insurance cards should be presented if available, though insurance is not required to receive vaccines.

Registration is encouraged but not required for the immunization clinics.

For more information and to download consent forms, parents can visit the Henrico Schools website.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

