I-95 south lanes closed in Henrico County after excavator strikes overpass

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 11, 2025
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — All southbound travel lanes are closed near Route 73 (Parham Road) at mile marker 83.5 due to a crash involving an excavator that struck an overpass.

Following the initial impact around 9:30 Tuesday morning, debris from the strike fell onto the roadway, leading to secondary crashes involving five vehicles. No serious injuries have been reported at this time, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is on-site assessing the structural integrity of the overpass and determining necessary repairs. Traffic in the area is experiencing significant delays as authorities work to clear the scene and ensure the roadway is safe for travel.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes and expect extended lane closures. Traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 295 and Parham Road.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

