'Really big' Henrico Humane's Pet Expo raises $70,000 to help care for animals

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo on Saturday at the Richmond Raceway Complex raised $70,000 to support the organization's life-saving efforts.

Nearly 2,500 animal lovers attended the all-volunteer organization's 24th event featuring a parade of adoptable dogs, an ice cream eating contest and a silent auction.

The event included more than 70 vendors offering a variety of products for pets, ranging from unique collars to fancy toys and treats.

WATCH: What to expect at Henrico Humane’s Pet Expo at Richmond Raceway Complex

What to expect at Henrico Humane’s Pet Expo at Richmond Raceway Complex

The Henrico Humane Society explained how events like this help generate funds for future rescues of dogs and cats across the Commonwealth.

"It's a really big fundraiser for Henrico Humane Society. So we not only have the event, but we have a raffle and an online auction helps us to raise money," Melissa Golden, Henrico Humane's Vice President and Event Coordinator, explained. "Because a lot of the animals we rescue from shelters are healthy, but some need extensive medical care. So fundraisers like this really help us to care for animals for upcoming months."

WTVR CBS 6’s Greg McQuade has been serving as the Pet Expos emcee for nearly two decades. He also adopted his pup Lola from the organization.

"I had the honor of returning for my 19th year as the emcee, and our Antoinette Essa made an appearance Saturday morning at the Pet Expo," McQuade said.

The organization saves hundreds of dogs and cats every year. Click hereto learn more about the Henrico Humane Society or to make a donation.

WATCH: Friends and colleagues remember Richmond radio icon Kat Simons: ‘There’s just no one like her’

Friends and colleagues remember Richmond radio icon Kat Simons: ‘There’s just no one like her’

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.