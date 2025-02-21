'Bring pets to enjoy a day of fun' at Henrico Humane Society's Pet Expo Saturday at Richmond Raceway Complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Humane Society’s Pet Expo is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway Complex.

The all-volunteer organization's 24th event will feature more than 70 exhibitors, contests, races, a lure course for dogs, a parade of adoptable pets, kid-friendly activities and more.

"Pet Expo is a unique indoor event where people can bring their pets to enjoy a day of fun and excitement with the whole family," organizers said. "Demos and activities are scheduled throughout the day, many of which involve pet participation."

WTVR CBS 6’s Greg McQuade has been serving as emcee of the Pet Expo for the past 18 years. He also adopted his pup Lola from the organization.

The organization saves hundreds of dogs and cats every year.

Click hereto learn more about the Henrico Humane Society or to make a donation.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.