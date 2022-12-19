Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico nonprofit completes $3M campus expansion project

Top stories and weather in Richmond December 19, 2022
Posted at 11:23 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 11:23:19-05

RICHMOND, Va. — When it first opened in 2000, Housing Families First was strictly a shelter for homeless people. And now, two decades and additional housing programs later, the nonprofit has upgraded its facilities to support and grow those expanded services. HFF has largely wrapped up a nearly $3 million expansion and renovation project that added a new wing and new amenities to its facilities at 3900 Nine Mile Road in eastern Henrico County. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone