Henrico nonprofit completes $3M campus expansion project

RICHMOND, Va. — When it first opened in 2000, Housing Families First was strictly a shelter for homeless people. And now, two decades and additional housing programs later, the nonprofit has upgraded its facilities to support and grow those expanded services. HFF has largely wrapped up a nearly $3 million expansion and renovation project that added a new wing and new amenities to its facilities at 3900 Nine Mile Road in eastern Henrico County. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

