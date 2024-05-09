Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

BREAKING: Men injured in Henrico house fire

Henrico County House Fire May 9 2024
Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds
Crews fight a house fire in the early hours of Thursday morning
Henrico County House Fire May 9 2024
Posted at 4:58 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 05:03:50-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters say three people are injured in an early morning house fire in Western Henrico County.

Crews were called to the scene at the 10900-block of Tray Way at 3:21 a.m Thursday and say they arrived on scene four minutes later and got water on the fire as quickly as possible.

Officials on scene tell CBS 6 two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Right now it is unclear what caused the fire or where in the home it began.

Fire officials say smoke and flames also damaged a neighboring home.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone