BREAKING: Men injured in Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters say three people are injured in an early morning house fire in Western Henrico County.

Crews were called to the scene at the 10900-block of Tray Way at 3:21 a.m Thursday and say they arrived on scene four minutes later and got water on the fire as quickly as possible.

Officials on scene tell CBS 6 two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Right now it is unclear what caused the fire or where in the home it began.

Fire officials say smoke and flames also damaged a neighboring home.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.