Crews respond to large house fire in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Darbytown Road near Interstate 295 early Thursday morning.

Henrico County fire officials said they were called to 4200 block around 5:30 a.m. for the fire.

Crews operated in an aggressive exterior fire attack and used water tankers to shuttle water to the scene.

There were no injuries reported, officials said.

Darbytown Road between Turner Road and Yahley Mill Road is shut down while crews continue to work on the fire.