Woman charged with murder after Henrico man killed

Henrico Police investigating shooting in East End
Posted at 2:26 PM, Dec 20, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 29-year-old woman has been charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of a 39-year-old man early Tuesday morning in Henrico's East End.

Henrico Police said they were initially called to the 2700 block of Byron Street around 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The man and woman were found at the scene and both transported with injuries to a local hospital.

Police previously said how they got their injuries was unclear.

The man, later identified as Jamey Ramon Kidd, died at the hospital, police said. Detectives are working with the Medical Examiner's officer to determine the exact cause of death.

The woman, later identified as Jamaika Michele Whitehurst, was treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening, and then arrested for second degree murder following her release from the hospital. She is being held at the Henrico County Jail without bond, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this situation can contact Detective Rosser with Henrico Police at (804) 501-5247. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or submit tips on P3tips.com

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

