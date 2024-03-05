7,000 Henrico homes face flood risk, new maps suggest

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- New flood hazard maps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency indicate that about 7,000 Henrico homes could be at some risk from flooding.

The maps, released on March 1, show updated data on water flow and drainage patterns and designate areas that are at low, moderate, and high risk of flooding. Owners of homes located within high-risk areas (primarily along waterways) are required by law to purchase flood insurance if they carry a mortgage from a federally regulated or insured lender, but those in other areas are not (although mortgage lenders still may require flood insurance as a condition of the mortgage).

Henrico officials are sending letters early this month to homeowners at each of the affected addresses to explain how their parcels have been impacted. The new maps already are in effect for regulatory purposes but take effect on April 25 to determine where flood insurance is legally required. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

