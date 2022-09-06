Henrico homebuilder William Romm III awaits sentencing for bankruptcy fraud

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Turns out it’s not OK to secretly buy a boat during one’s bankruptcy proceedings. That’s partly what landed local homebuilder William Romm III in legal hot water, as he now awaits sentencing in a criminal bankruptcy fraud case.
Romm pleaded guilty in April and admitted to concealing more than $400,000 from the trustee and creditors in his personal bankruptcy case. The 44-year-old is facing a maximum of 20 years on a single count of mail fraud. He was set to be sentenced this month but recently had the date extended to October. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
