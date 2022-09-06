Watch Now
Henrico homebuilder William Romm III awaits sentencing for bankruptcy fraud

William Romm III previously ran Romm Custom Homes and Millstone Builders. Prior to filing for bankruptcy in January 2019, Romm ran into trouble with his home building business in 2016. While building in The Cameron at Grey Oaks neighborhood near Wyndham in Henrico, Romm lost some home lots to foreclosure and was sued by some of his customers who had been left with unfinished houses.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Turns out it’s not OK to secretly buy a boat during one’s bankruptcy proceedings. That’s partly what landed local homebuilder William Romm III in legal hot water, as he now awaits sentencing in a criminal bankruptcy fraud case.

Romm pleaded guilty in April and admitted to concealing more than $400,000 from the trustee and creditors in his personal bankruptcy case. The 44-year-old is facing a maximum of 20 years on a single count of mail fraud. He was set to be sentenced this month but recently had the date extended to October. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

