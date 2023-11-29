Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico to give $25,000 to some county workers to help them buy a home

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 29, 2023
Posted at 9:37 AM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 09:37:53-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County on Monday will launch its Employee Home Purchase Assistance Program, a new initiative through which during the next year the county will help cover some downpayment and closing costs for about 100 county employees who are buying their first homes or who have not owned a home in at least five years.

In exchange, those employees will commit to maintaining full-time employment with the county for at least five years in order to have that financial assistance forgiven. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Hand to Hold 2023

Help find these kids in Virginia’s foster system loving homes

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone