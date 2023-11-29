Henrico to give $25,000 to some county workers to help them buy a home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County on Monday will launch its Employee Home Purchase Assistance Program, a new initiative through which during the next year the county will help cover some downpayment and closing costs for about 100 county employees who are buying their first homes or who have not owned a home in at least five years.

In exchange, those employees will commit to maintaining full-time employment with the county for at least five years in order to have that financial assistance forgiven. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.