Police: Student brought a gun to Henrico High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico High School student was charged with gun crimes after he brought a weapon to school, according to Henrico Police.

School security alerted police to the student with the gun at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

"While there is no known threat to the school, its students, and staff, these matters are not taken lightly," Henrico Police spokesperson Lt. Matt Pecka wrote. "The juvenile has been transported to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home and charged (on petitions) with possession of a firearm on school property, concealed weapon, underage possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm."

Police did not disclose how security knew the student had the gun on campus.

"Please take this time to ensure your firearms are accounted for and secure," Pecka's email continued. "Discuss the responsibilities and repercussions associated with possessing guns."

Henrico High School is located on Azalea Avenue, near Chamberlayne Avenue, east of Interstate 95.

