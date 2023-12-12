Henrico considers banning guns from county buildings, Virginia Citizens Defense League opposes 'this travesty'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. —It soon could be illegal to bring a firearm into facilities owned or used by Henrico County and those owned or used by entities created or controlled by the county.

The Henrico Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider approval of an ordinance banning firearms, ammunition and components in all such buildings.

The law would apply to everyone (including concealed permit holders) except for law enforcement officers; qualifying retired law enforcement officers (those covered by the federal Law Enforcement Officer’s Safety Act of 2004); private security officials hired by the county or an entity created or controlled by the county; military personnel when acting within the realm of their official duties; and several other specific groups, such as participants in sporting events that involve the use of a firearm.

Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.