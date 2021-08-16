Henrico grows to 334,400 people Census 2020 data shows

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County’s population grew by nearly 9% from 2010 to 2020, and almost half of that growth took place in the Three Chopt District, according to U.S. Census 2020 data released Thursday. The county’s official population increased to nearly 334,400 people – up from about 307,000 in the 2010 Census. The county became more diverse, adding nearly 34,000 Asians, Blacks, Hispanics, and multiracial residents during the past decade, while witnessing its white population drop by nearly 7,800 people. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

Chef Ida Mamusu wants to heal you with her food

