Henrico takes back former Best Products space once planned for GreenCity

GreenCity arena.jpg
Richmond BizSense
Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas points out components of the GreenCity project to Varina Supervisor Tyrone Nelson and others at February 2023 announcement.
GreenCity arena.jpg
Posted

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- With no payment received from the project’s developers before a last-chance deadline that expired overnight, Henrico County is preparing to take back the former Best Products property that had been planned for the massive arena-anchored GreenCity development.

County officials confirmed to BizSense they did not receive the $5.2 million that was requested from Green City Partners, the development group responsible for the mixed-use portion of the 200-acre project, before a final deadline that expired Thursday at midnight.

