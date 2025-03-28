After failed first attempt, Henrico to begin new search for GreenCity developers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County will seek developer interest in the stalled arena-anchored GreenCity project through a formal solicitation that will go out in about a month.

The county announced Thursday that it is planning to issue a request for interest, or RFI, in late April for the commercial portion of the massive mixed-use development that's to include a 17,000-seat arena, two hotels, retail, green space and office buildings, including a rehab of the former Best Products headquarters.