Henrico graduations will be in-person at Richmond Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County high school seniors will graduate, in person, at ceremonies held inside the Richmond Raceway, county school officials announced Friday.

"Richmond Raceway’s size will enable each school’s graduating seniors to gather as a group and take part in a traditional ceremony, accepting their diplomas in person," a Henrico Schools spokesperson wrote in an email. "The students will process as a class from beneath the grandstands, walk past friends and family in the grandstands and descend to a grassy seating area just across the track. Students will remain 6 feet apart and seats will be spaced accordingly. As is traditional, students will ascend a stage and accept their diplomas."

Graduating students will get four tickets to the ceremony

"Each student’s group will sit together as a pod in the raceway’s grandstands, separated from other groups by 6 feet," the email continued. "Professional-quality sound systems and video boards will also be in place to amplify the students’ processional, songs, speeches, and the recognition of each graduate by name as they walk across the stage."

HCPS graduation schedule

Virginia Randolph Recreation Area

2175 Mountain Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060

Wednesday, June 9

· The Academy at Virginia Randolph (7 p.m.)

Richmond Raceway Complex

600 E. Laburnum Ave., Henrico, Va. 23222

Monday, June 14

· Advanced Career Education Centers at Hermitage and Highland Springs (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 15

· Henrico High School (10 a.m.)

· Highland Springs High School (2 p.m.)

· Varina High School (6 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 16

· Douglas S. Freeman High School (10 a.m.)

· Deep Run High School (2 p.m.)

· Mills E. Godwin High School (6 p.m.)

Thursday, June 17

· J.R. Tucker High School (10 a.m.)

· Glen Allen High School (2 p.m.)

· Hermitage High School 6 p.m.)

Friday, June 18

· Rain date

