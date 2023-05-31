How to watch Henrico Schools graduation ceremonies online

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Good news for loved ones of high school seniors in Henrico County Public Schools.

HCPS announced it will livestream graduation ceremonies for its nine high schools, as well as the Advanced Career Education centers at Hermitage, Highland Springs and Virginia Randolph.

All ceremonies will be held at VCU’s Siegel Center according to the schedule below.

To view a school’s livestream, go to the district’s website before the ceremony start time. Visitors will be able to watch from home computers or mobile devices.

If you miss the livestream, each commencement will also be recorded to view later at HCPS' YouTube page, and on HCPS-TV, the school division’s cable channel in Henrico County. HCPS-TV can be found at channel 99 for Comcast subscribers and on channel 2138 for those with Verizon FiOS.

The Academy at Virginia Randolph will hold its graduation ceremony on May 31st at Hermitage High School. A recording of the ceremony will be available by this weekend at the HCPS YouTube page.

The Henrico Virtual Academy will hold its commencement ceremony Thursday, June 1st at J.R. Tucker High School.

General information about HCPS graduations can be found at the HCPS Graduation Hub.

Monday, June 5

7 p.m.: ACE Center at Hermitage, ACE Center at Highland Springs and ACE Center at Virginia Randolph

Tuesday, June 6

11 a.m.: Deep Run High School

3 p.m.: Mills E. Godwin High School

7 p.m.: Douglas S. Freeman High School

Wednesday, June 7

11 a.m.: Glen Allen High School

3 p.m.: Hermitage High School

7 p.m.: J.R. Tucker High School

Thursday, June 8

11 a.m.: Highland Springs High School

3 p.m.: Varina High School

7 p.m.: Henrico High School

