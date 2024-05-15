Henrico announces new venue for upcoming high school graduations

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County leaders received an update on the upcoming high school graduation ceremonies that'll be held at the Henrico Sports and Events Center for the first time.

Officials from the school district, the events center, and Henrico police say they're making sure they are communicating with residents who may be impacted by the graduations.

There will be 9 graduations over three days beginning Wednesday, May 29.

They say there will be a multi-layered security plan that will include a heavy police presence and weapons detectors at all entrances.

There will also be multiple exits and entrances for parking -- as well as a plan for overflow.

Police will also help with directing traffic as people leave.

