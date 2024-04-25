Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico secures some funding, seeks more for Short Pump traffic improvements

GaytonInterchange1.jpg
BizSense
GaytonInterchange1.jpg
Posted at 6:34 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 06:34:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico County is making progress in its yearslong effort to secure approvals and funding for a new interchange and other traffic improvements in the Short Pump area.

In an update to county supervisors Tuesday, Public Works Director Terrell Hughes reported that Henrico has secured nearly $91 million in state and regional funding for over $300 million in planned transportation improvements primarily along West Broad Street and Interstate 64, including a long-sought interchange at Gayton Road.

The funding consists of nearly $65 million recently awarded through the Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA) and $26 million in state Smart Scale funding previously awarded for improvements along Broad Street specifically.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone