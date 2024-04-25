Henrico secures some funding, seeks more for Short Pump traffic improvements

RICHMOND, Va. -- Henrico County is making progress in its yearslong effort to secure approvals and funding for a new interchange and other traffic improvements in the Short Pump area.

In an update to county supervisors Tuesday, Public Works Director Terrell Hughes reported that Henrico has secured nearly $91 million in state and regional funding for over $300 million in planned transportation improvements primarily along West Broad Street and Interstate 64, including a long-sought interchange at Gayton Road.

The funding consists of nearly $65 million recently awarded through the Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA) and $26 million in state Smart Scale funding previously awarded for improvements along Broad Street specifically.

