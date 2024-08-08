Here's the locations Henrico County officials say are most likely to flood

RICHMOND, Va. -- With rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby fast approaching Central Virginia, the Henrico County Emergency Management team is monitoring roads on the east and west ends that are prone to flash flooding.
The county has had teams out on roadways using dirt to direct flood waters off of certain roads as the risk of rain increases through the day.
But there are a number of roads that Henrico County officials say are at risk and should be avoided when possible.
Here are the roads and areas that Henrico County officials say are at risk:
- 10610 Warren Road
- 10490 Warren Road
- 10180 Warren Road
- 10132 Brookemoor Lane
- 4019 Sprenkle Lane
- Still Well Road at Fitzhugh Avenue
- Roxbury Road at Fitzhugh Avenue
- Orchard Road at Fitzhugh Avenue
- Devers Road at Fitzhugh Avenue
- 5930 Morningside Drive near Keystone Drive
- 6301 Monument Avenue
- 6223 Monument Avenue
- West Durwood Crescent
- 1203 Forest Avenue at Hillview Avenue
- 8201 Shannon Hill Road at Westbury Drive
- 8702 Weldon Drive
- 8712 Weldon Drive
- 8930 Weldon Drive
- 1107 Blue Jay Lane
- 8915 Patterson Avenue
- 1808 Windsordale Drive
- 9598 Three Chopt Road
- 2814 Waterford Way East
- 2517 Eagles View Court
- 2100 Skipwith Road near Three Chopt Rec Club
- 3000 Comet Road at Mayland Drive
- 2303 Homeview Drive
- Charles City Road at Route 60
- Harvie Road at Carlton Road
- La France Road
- Britton Road (Between I-295 and Darbytown Road)
- Portugee Road at I-295
- Longbridge Road
- Charles City Road (Between Britton Road and Monahan Road)
- Beulah Road
- Strath Road (Between Darbytown Road and Kinvan Road)
- Poplar Springs Road
- Carters Mill Road
- Darbytown Road (Between Fussles Ridge Drive and Yahley Mill Road)
- White Oak Road (Between Old Route 60 and Route 60)
- Creighton Road (Near Hanover County line and River)
- Richmond Henrico Turnpike near Chickahominy River
This is just a preliminary list of the areas where officials believe flooding is likely to happen during extreme rains.
Officials say that if you can't see the road below you while driving you should turn around.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
