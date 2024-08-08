Here's the locations Henrico County officials say are most likely to flood

RICHMOND, Va. -- With rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby fast approaching Central Virginia, the Henrico County Emergency Management team is monitoring roads on the east and west ends that are prone to flash flooding.

The county has had teams out on roadways using dirt to direct flood waters off of certain roads as the risk of rain increases through the day.

But there are a number of roads that Henrico County officials say are at risk and should be avoided when possible.

Here are the roads and areas that Henrico County officials say are at risk:

10610 Warren Road

10490 Warren Road

10180 Warren Road

10132 Brookemoor Lane

4019 Sprenkle Lane

Still Well Road at Fitzhugh Avenue

Roxbury Road at Fitzhugh Avenue

Orchard Road at Fitzhugh Avenue

Devers Road at Fitzhugh Avenue

5930 Morningside Drive near Keystone Drive

6301 Monument Avenue

6223 Monument Avenue

West Durwood Crescent

1203 Forest Avenue at Hillview Avenue

8201 Shannon Hill Road at Westbury Drive

8702 Weldon Drive

8712 Weldon Drive

8930 Weldon Drive

1107 Blue Jay Lane

8915 Patterson Avenue

1808 Windsordale Drive

9598 Three Chopt Road

2814 Waterford Way East

2517 Eagles View Court

2100 Skipwith Road near Three Chopt Rec Club

3000 Comet Road at Mayland Drive

2303 Homeview Drive

Charles City Road at Route 60

Harvie Road at Carlton Road

La France Road

Britton Road (Between I-295 and Darbytown Road)

Portugee Road at I-295

Longbridge Road

Charles City Road (Between Britton Road and Monahan Road)

Beulah Road

Strath Road (Between Darbytown Road and Kinvan Road)

Poplar Springs Road

Carters Mill Road

Darbytown Road (Between Fussles Ridge Drive and Yahley Mill Road)

White Oak Road (Between Old Route 60 and Route 60)

Creighton Road (Near Hanover County line and River)

Richmond Henrico Turnpike near Chickahominy River

This is just a preliminary list of the areas where officials believe flooding is likely to happen during extreme rains.

Officials say that if you can't see the road below you while driving you should turn around.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.