Henrico firefighters responded to four residential fires within 12 hours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters were kept busy from Monday afternoon into the early hours of Tuesday morning after several residential structures caught fire across the county.

Henrico County fire officials said the first significant fire of the day happened around 3:30 p.m. at a town home near Staples Mill Road and Interstate 295.

Firefighters were able to contain a fire that had started on the outside deck of the home and had extended up the home's siding.

The second fire of the day led firefighters to a single-family home in the 8600 block of Lonepine Road around 7 p.m. Officials said they were able to contain that fire to one room of the house.

The third fire happened in the London Towne Apartment community on Trafalger Park just before midnight.

Firefighters said when they arrived to the apartment homes, they found smoke and fire coming from one of the units and immediately evacuated the ones near it.

A second alarm was called for this fire to help evacuate the residents and get it under control, officials said. They were able to contain the fire within an hour.

Eight residents are displaced from their homes in London Towne because of the damage. The Red Cross is assisting those residents.

Officials said no one was injured in the London Towne fire.

The fourth and final significant fire happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2800 block of Burnlake Court. Officials said they put out a small, outdoor fire next to a house.

Officials did not say that any of the fires were related.

Firefighters wanted to remind citizens of the importance of working smoke alarms and having property owner's insurance or renter's insurance.

Nationally, it is known as a good practice to check your smoke alarms when you change your clocks for daylight savings time.