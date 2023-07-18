Dog dies in Henrico house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Division of Fire officials said a dog died in a house fire Tuesday morning on Staples Mill Road.

The emergency call for the fire came in around 10:20 a.m. for a single-family home in the 6100 block of Staples Mill, near Glenside Drive.

Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters got to the scene, but the fire was contained to one bedroom.

No one was home at the time of the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.