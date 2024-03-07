Henrico elementary students get life lesson in fire safety: 'It's a very special experience'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some of Henrico's smallest learners got a major life lesson Thursday morning. Their teachers weren't the ones you'd normally see in the classroom.

Dozens of Henrico Fire members visited Highland Springs Elementary School to train students on what to do if they're in a burning building, who to go to for help on the scene of a fire, and what kind of emergencies require a 911 call.

"This is the 35th school we've been at this year," said Jasmine Wall. Wall is a Community Services firefighter with the county.

WTVR Jasmine Wall

It's the first time the team expanded its fire safety lessons to kindergartens.

"One of my instructors actually came to me and he said he was on a call for a sick patient, and said he saw an elementary school-age kid in the corner, and just asked, 'Hey, what school do you go to?' It turns out, we had had actually taught that child fire safety already," Wall said. "That child was the one that initiated the call for service, remained calm, knew all the answers for the dispatcher's questions, and greeted us at the door, because that child knew we were their friend."

Highland Springs Elementary Principal Shannon Washington is pleased with how much her students are taking in.

WTVR Shannon Washington

"The cafeteria today is going to be all the buzz about this experience," Washington said. "Talking about 'I heard the fire alarm, I heard the smoke detector.' They go home and share that and that's how we ensure our community that they know what to do."

Third-grader Hector Ortiz said he had a good time.

"We got a bunch of cool stuff, too," Ortiz commented.

This particular fire safety lesson is a family affair for Henrico Firefighter Gus Tyson and his son, Tre.

WTVR Gus and Tre Tyson

"It's cool," Tre, a third-grader, said.

"It's a very special experience, not only just teaching my son, but teaching young kids his age, in case of emergency," they're blessed with the tools and knowledge to protect themselves and make our jobs a little easier," Tyson said.

Wall said hearing from students who also want to be firefighters is one of the most fulfilling parts.

"Me being here as a Black female, I have other females here, men here, different colors, heights, sizes," Wall said. "The message we really want to send is anyone can be a firefighter, no matter what."

You can find Henrico County's interactive fire-safety education activities for all elementary ages here.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!