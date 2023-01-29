Watch Now
Henrico fire chief named during fire station grand opening

Posted at 12:22 AM, Jan 29, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Officials announced Henrico’s interim fire chief, Jackson Baynard, has been named the agency’s new chief.

The news came during Saturday’s grand opening of Firehouse 20 on Willis Road just off Staples Mill Road.

The more than 12,700-square-foot station includes a fitness center, kitchen, bunk rooms and more.

Henrico Fire officials said the state-of-the-art design will promote firefighter well-being and will in turn improve response times.

Firehouse 20 is the county’s 22nd fire station. Officials said a 23rd is planned for the county's East End.

