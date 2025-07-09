Henrico urges neighbors to 'fight the bite' as mosquito season intensifies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County officials are encouraging residents to take proactive steps against mosquitoes as recent rainfall may be contributing to higher numbers of the pests this season.

Randy Buchanan with the Henrico County Department of Public Works warns that common household items can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

"Any little thing that holds two tablespoons of water or more, for seven days or more, has the potential to produce mosquitoes," Buchanan said.

Examples include:



Boat covers

Buckets

Corrugated drain pipe

Drain pans

Flower pots. Bird baths.

Rain barrels

Recycling bins

Tarps

Tires

Tire swings

Toys

Trash cans

Water cans

Wheelbarrows

The county is encouraging residents to "pick a day to fight the bite" during mosquito season, which runs from April through October.

"During mosquito season, which runs from April to the end of October, pick one day a week to walk around your property and look for and dump out any little hidden pockets of water," Buchanan said.

The staff in the Vector Surveillance and Control department spend their days monitoring, collecting samples, treating areas and studying the pesky bloodsuckers under a microscope, all in an effort to keep their populations under control.

"It's been a fun learning experience for sure and it's fun to feel part of a good team and to do something that's really helpful to the public and public health," Buchanan said.

The department also conducts outreach at festivals and schools to get children involved in mosquito prevention efforts.

"Get them on board. Get mom and dad in the backyard and help them find that water, dump that water once a week," Buchanan said. "We make it fun. We make it a mystery that they have to solve with us. And then we have some crafts. They get to leave the end of the lesson with their mosquito headband, so if your kiddos come home with a mosquito headband, that's me. Sorry."

Henrico residents and businesses can request a complimentary mosquito inspection from the Public Works Department to help pinpoint problem areas on their property.

