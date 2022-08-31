Henrico man dies in three-vehicle crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A 69-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Dumbarton Road and Bloomingdale Avenue.

Henrico Police said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. when a Nissan Altima pulled out in front of a Dodge Ram that was headed west on Dumbarton.

The truck hit the driver's side of the sedan, causing the sedan to hit a parked car along Bloomingdale Avenue, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police said he was identified as David Chidester of Henrico.

The crash is still under investigation, but police said speed, alcohol and drugs are not factors.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

