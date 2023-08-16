Henrico firefighters investigating fatal fire in Highland Park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Officials with the Henrico County Division of Fire are investigating a house fire that turned fatal Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 5:50 a.m. on a property in the 1900 block of Battery Drive in the East Highland Park area, just off of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

When crews arrived to the scene they found a detached shed in the rear of a home that was fully engulfed in flames. After putting the fire out, fire officials said they found a woman around age 50 dead in the shed.

Henrico Fire is currently working to determine the exact cause of the fire, but investigators do not believe there was criminal intent.

Chesterfield Fire crews assisted using Clover the K9 to find possible chemicals and substances that may have caused the fire.

WTVR, Elizabeth Holmes

Henrico Fire Captain Justin Finan said they have not confirmed whether or not the woman lived in the residence, but her daughter, who was said to have a disability, does live at the site of the fire.

Henrico Police will take over the investigation if they determine the cause is criminal upon further review.

