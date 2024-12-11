Woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Henrico, busy intersection shut down

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A woman died after a crash in Henrico County on Tuesday night.

The Henrico County Police said the crash happened at 8:22 p.m. at the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Laburnum Avenue.

Once on scene, first responders found a vehicle and a woman outside suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police said the intersection is shut down for crews to continue the investigation.

