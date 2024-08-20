Watch Now
Henrico crash leaves one woman dead, boy in critical condition

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A woman is dead and a boy is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a car crash in Henrico, police say.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Monday evening, near the intersection of Wistar Road and Wakehnhut Drive.

The woman and boy were both taken to the hospital where she later died. The boy, who is of elementary school age, is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

CBS 6 will update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

