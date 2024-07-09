Henrico crews finish 1,400-feet of new 43-mile Fall Line Trail

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County leaders celebrated the the completion of 1,400 feet of the new Fall Line Trail with a Tuesday morning ribbon cutting.

Fairfield Supervisor Roscoe Cooper said their first completed section of the 43-mile trail at Spring Park will serve as a gateway to parks, neighborhoods and history.

“I know it doesn’t seem like much but this small section will spark a safely-connected pedestrians and cyclists to Bryan park and enhance accessibility with the crosswalk including pedestrian signal access across Lakeside Avenue,” Cooper explained.

A former bank branch off Park Street in the West End will serve as a trailhead fit with picnic tables and bathrooms.

Sportsbackers, a non-profit with a mission of powering an active RVA, will also host their new headquarters in the space by the end of the year. The group has long advocated for funding for the trail from the General Assembly.

About half of the trail’s approximate $400 million price tag has already been raised or committed, a Sportsbackers spokesperson said.

When complete, the paved trail will start in Ashland and Petersburg through the Hanover County, Henrico County, Richmond, Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Petersburg.

“This is a significant milestone for our community and the entire region,” said Terrell Hughes, Henrico County’s Public Works director.

The next anticipated groundbreaking will be in Richmond’s Bryan Park, expected Summer 2024, according to a press release.

Officials forecast the project to be complete in 2030.

