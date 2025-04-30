Henrico County warns residents of fake utility workers trying to enter homes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County issued a warning on social media after reports of individuals posing as county employees trying to enter residents' homes.

"Henrico County has received reports that individuals posing as Public Utilities or other agency employees are attempting to enter residents’ homes," reads a Facebook post from the county's department of public works. "In many instances, these individuals claim they need to change a water or utilities meter."

They note that in Henrico County, water or utility meters are usually located outside, and county employees "very rarely" need to enter a resident's home.

The county advises residents not to allow anyone saying they are a county employee to enter their home before asking to see their county badge or calling Public Utilities at (804) 501-4275.

You can also call Henrico County Police at either 911 for emergencies or (804) 501-5000 for non-emergencies.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

