Henrico man dies after attempted robbery

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico man is dead after attempting an armed robbery early Saturday morning.

Henrico Police responded to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue for a reported shooting around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 26. Once on the scene, officers found a man, Ivan Hunt, on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were taken until Henrico Fire transported Hunt to an area hospital for treatment; he later died from his injuries. He was 50 years old.

According to investigators, a man and a woman were in a vehicle when Hunt approached them with a gun and attempted to rob them. During that interaction, Hunt fired his gun, prompting the man in the vehicle to return fire.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Henrico Police Det. J. Seay at (804) 501-7323. You can also submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube