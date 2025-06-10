Henrico FACE Summer Tour hits the road to bring books, games, and more to families

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools is taking summer fun on the road.

The school system's division of Family and Community Engagement kicked off its FACE Summer Tour on Tuesday.

The tour brings festivities and resources to 12 neighborhoods across Henrico County. Families can enjoy music, lawn games, and STEM activites at each stop.

Kids can also get free books and other giveaways.

In addition to the mobile resource center, school staff and interpreters will be on hand to connect with families.

The program aims to keep students engaged during summer break and prepare them for the upcoming year.

Most stops are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Tuesday, June 10: Delmont Village, 3716 Delmont St., Henrico, VA 23222

Thursday, June 12: Woodman West apartments, 1812 Blackburn Rd. E., Glen Allen, VA 23060

Tuesday, June 17: Nottingham Green apartments, 9302 Gallant Drive, Henrico, VA 23229

Tuesday, June 24: Hope Village Apartments, 1606 Hope Road, Glen Allen, VA 23060

Thursday, June 26: Springfield Apartments, 9500 Brightway Court, Henrico, VA 23294

Tuesday, July 1: The Oak Avenue Complex, 15 S. Oak Ave., Highland Springs, VA 23075

Tuesday, July 8: Hunters Ridge apartments, 2400 Milhaven Drive, Henrico, VA 23228

Thursday, July 10: Extended Stay America, 4231 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 (10 a.m.-noon)

Tuesday, July 15: Henrico Arms apartments, 1664 Henrico Place, Henrico, VA 23231

Thursday, July 17: Motel 6, 7831 Shrader Road, Henrico, VA 23294 (10 a.m.-noon)

Tuesday, July 22: Landmark at Patterson apartments, 9101 Patterson Ave., Henrico, VA 23239

Thursday, July 24: Express Airport Inn, 5700 Williamsburg Road, Sandston, VA 23150 (10 a.m.-noon)

You can also find the full list of FACE Tour stops here.

