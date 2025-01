HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A police chase Tuesday night led to an active SWAT situation in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Crime Insider sources say the chase started in Enon before going into Henrico.

The suspect reportedly brandished a gun and is now barricaded in a home on Doran Drive.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

