Henrico offers essential tips to keep your home, car, and belongings safe this winter

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Almost halfway through Virginia's winter season, now is the time to make sure your car, home, and insurance are prepared for anything the cold weather could bring.

Henrico’s Outreach & Engagement Agency held a winter emergency preparedness event Tuesday morning, sharing tips and tools people might need in the next winter emergency in partnership with the Office of Emergency Management, Dominion Energy, AAA, and the Virginia Bureau of Insurance.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from each presentation.

Henrico County Emergency Management

Keep generators dry and at least 20 feet away from your home. Have an emergency supply kit packed with medicine, tools, warm clothes, non-perishable food, and at least one gallon of water per person for at least three days. Make an emergency family plan.

Dominion Energy

Fully charge all devices, including portable power banks. Dial 211 for resources on getting help with bills. Allow faucets to trickle as this could keep your pipes from freezing. Shut off or drain the water from outside faucets to avoid water settling in the line.

AAA

Check the tread of your tires with a quarter. If you can see George Washington's entire head, you need new tires. Check that your windshield wipers work. Keep an emergency kit inside of your car.

State Corporation Commission

Have a copy of your insurance policy on hand. If you have to file a claim after a storm, contact your insurance agent immediately. Take plenty of pictures and videos of any damage. Do not throw away damaged items before discussing them with your claims adjuster.

To view the full presentation, see below or click here. If you would like to get alerts from the county through text or call, you can sign up at henricoalert.org.

