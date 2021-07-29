Henrico Education Association demands masks in classrooms

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Education Association Thursday denounced the Henrico County Public Schools’ new mask policy for the 2021-2022 school year, which makes mask-wearing optional in schools.

“If you have read the new CDC guidelines side-by-side with the new HCPS mask policy , you would agree that the latter is woefully inadequate,” wrote Patrick Miller, president of the HEA. “The health and safety of our members, colleagues, students, and families are neither ‘recommended’ nor ‘optional.’”

On Tuesday, HCPS announced its new policy, which clashes with state and federal guidance. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

