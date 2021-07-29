Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Henrico Education Association demands masks in classrooms

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021, file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Virus Outbreak Schools
Posted at 5:03 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 17:03:36-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico Education Association Thursday denounced the Henrico County Public Schools’ new mask policy for the 2021-2022 school year, which makes mask-wearing optional in schools.

“If you have read the new CDC guidelines side-by-side with the new HCPS mask policy, you would agree that the latter is woefully inadequate,” wrote Patrick Miller, president of the HEA. “The health and safety of our members, colleagues, students, and families are neither ‘recommended’ nor ‘optional.’”

On Tuesday, HCPS announced its new policy, which clashes with state and federal guidance. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.