Henrico EDA buys 8 acres near GreenCity site for $2M

RICHMOND, Va. -- A year after it purchased an adjacent athletic center, Henrico’s economic development arm is making further investments in land beside the massive GreenCity site.

Last week, the Henrico Economic Development Authority paid over $2 million for an 8.6-acre parcel along Scott Road immediately east of GreenCity, the arena-anchored development planned for 200 acres southeast of the I-95/295 interchange.

The wooded parcel is part of the Park Central office park and across Scott Road from the Saint Gertrude High School Outdoor Athletic Center, which the EDA bought last year for $4.5 million.

Where the 16-acre athletic center property is planned to supplement the GreenCity development as it’s built out, the wooded parcel is likewise expected to support the mixed-use project – though exactly how is to be determined, EDA Director Anthony Romanello said.

