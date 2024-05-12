Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond police investigating after shooting victim showed up to hospital

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, May 12
Posted at 11:21 AM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 11:22:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police say they are investigating a shooting in the city following a victim showing up at a hospital.

Police wrote in a release that at around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning they were called to Henrico Doctor's Hospital in regard to a shooting victim. Officers say the victim sustained a non-life threatening wound and is being treated at the hospital.

The incident is now under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone