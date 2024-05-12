Richmond police investigating after shooting victim showed up to hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police say they are investigating a shooting in the city following a victim showing up at a hospital.

Police wrote in a release that at around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning they were called to Henrico Doctor's Hospital in regard to a shooting victim. Officers say the victim sustained a non-life threatening wound and is being treated at the hospital.

The incident is now under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

