How this innovative desk is helping Henrico parents and their babies

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell featured a Richmond-area women as part of its week-long series called "Moms in Focus."

The series features stories on motherhood and honors special moms nominated by viewers.

CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford reported Tuesday from Henrico County, where special desks called work and play stations allow parents to use the computer while children can safely play or sleep next to them.

“I would see moms and parents and caregivers struggling when they needed to do an adult task on an adult computer, and they had a little one in tow,” Barbara Weedman, director of the Henrico County Library, said.

