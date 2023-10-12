Crime Insider: Henrico Jail West deputy assaulted by inmate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that a Henrico Jail West deputy suffered an injury to the head at the hands of an inmate Wednesday evening.

The initial call at Henrico Jail West was that an inmate allegedly stabbed the deputy, but CI sources say that after investigators checked surveillance video, it appeared that the deputy was assaulted by an inmate who was holding a pay phone receiver.

According to CI sources, the deputy was hit in the head multiple times on the side of his head.

Sources additionally say that the jail was put in lockdown mode following the assault, while an investigation into the incident began.

The deputy is currently hospitalized at VCU Medical Center. CI sources tell CBS 6 that his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story

