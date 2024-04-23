Henrico Police investigating shooting that sent man to the hospital

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Police in Henrico County are now investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Monday night.

According to Henrico Police, they were called to 3800 Delmont Street at 11:22 p.m. There they say that officers located an adult man with a gunshot wound to the groin. The victim was taken to a hospital and the injury is believed by police to be non-life threatening.

Henrico Police ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

