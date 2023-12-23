Watch Now
Henrico police investigating crash that left one person dead

Posted at 11:13 PM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 23:18:20-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead and one is injured after two cars crashed at the intersection of Three Chopt Road and Cedarfield Parkway Friday evening.

Henrico police say the driver of one of the vehicles died from injuries sustained in the accident, and the other driver was later trapped in their car with serious injuries.

The driver was later removed from the car and taken to a nearby hospital.

The Henrico Police Crash Team is currently investigating the crash.

A part of Three Chopt Road between Gaskins Road and Pell Street will blocked off for several hours.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

