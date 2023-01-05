Henrico Police investigate deadly crash in county's East End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person has died and another person has serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Henrico's East End.

Henrico County Police said they responded to the 5700 block of Audubon Drive, which is near Richmond International Airport, around 3 a.m. for a report of a crash and found two victims inside the vehicle.

A man was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, while a second victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the second victim has obvious signs of injury.

The crash is still under investigation.

A portion of Audubon Drive near Oakleys Lane will be closed to traffic as police continue to investigate Thursday morning.