Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Henrico Police investigate deadly crash in county's East End

Henrico Police are investigating a deadly crash on Audubon Drive.
Posted at 4:47 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 04:50:55-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One person has died and another person has serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Henrico's East End.

Henrico County Police said they responded to the 5700 block of Audubon Drive, which is near Richmond International Airport, around 3 a.m. for a report of a crash and found two victims inside the vehicle.

A man was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries, while a second victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the second victim has obvious signs of injury.

The crash is still under investigation.

A portion of Audubon Drive near Oakleys Lane will be closed to traffic as police continue to investigate Thursday morning.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone