Data center debate intensifies in Henrico communities

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A conceptual plan submitted by the developer seeking to rezone 622 acres at the I-295/I-64 interchange in Sandston envisions the possibility of as many as 13 data centers on the prominent site, along with one area of utility infrastructure.

Although the proposed M-1C light industrial (conditional) zoning classification sought for the site by Richmond-based developer Hourigan also would allow for advanced manufacturing and office usage – uses that the applicant previously indicated could take shape there – the plan showing only data centers was the only one it provided recently to county planning officials.

Hourigan officials intend to call the development White Oak Technology Park 2, since it sits adjacent to the county-owned 2,278-acre White Oak Technology Park, where 470 acres of undeveloped land remains.

Henrico County/Hourigan An example of what a data center located at the White Oak Technology Park 2 development could look like, if plans for the development ultimately are approved by Henrico officials.

Hourigan’s rezoning request now is scheduled to be heard at the Henrico Planning Commission’s March 14 meeting, after the commission granted the developer’s second deferral request in two months at its Feb. 15 meeting.

What ultimately takes shape at the site is of interest to many parties. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.