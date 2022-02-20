Henrico crash impacts Williamsburg Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An early-morning crash closed Williamsburg Road, in eastern Henrico, between Glen Alden Drive and Klockner Drive.

"[The] accident left utility wires blocking the road in both directions," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "A Verizon work crew is en route to the scene and there is no ETA on when the road will be reopened."

Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

While no one was hurt in the 4:45 a.m. crash, according to police, the road closure has impacted some Henrico businesses.

"Those who are trying to visit the east end location at the moment we apologize that the police have blocked off both ends off Williamsburg Road, not allowing our business to operate due to some electrical problem," managers at Country Style Donuts posted about the donut shop located at 4300 Williamsburg Road. "This upsets us just as much as it does you all. Apparently, Verizon is on their way to fix whatever problem that is preventing our business to operate. God bless and thank you!"

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.