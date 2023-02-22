Norfolk SPCA looking for person responsible for fatally shooting a cat

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is looking for the person(s) who shot a cat.

The Norfolk SPCA said a Good Samaritan brought the cat in Tuesday after finding it in their driveway in the 1500 block of Nelms Avenue. It couldn't walk and was in need of immediate medical attention.

"This beautiful cat, a medium-haired, brown tabby, had no identification and was not neutered. The cat was given the name Robert," the Norfolk SPCA said in a Facebook post.

Officials said Robert "succumbed to his injuries and was humanely euthanized by our Veterinarian in Charge who performed his medical examination."

X-rays revealed he had a bullet lodged near his spine.

Animal cruelty is a felony in Virginia.

Anyone with information should email sherlaw@norfolkspca.org and mgoins@norfolkspca.org.

